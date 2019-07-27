Gordhan will go no matter what - Malema

Malema said once his party pronounced on the fate of an individual, it will follow up until its word is fulfilled.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema on Saturday reiterated Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan will go no matter what.

Malema was speaking at the party’s sixth birthday celebration at KaNyamazane Stadium in Mpumalanga.

He said when they told former President Jacob Zuma and several ministers they would fall, many didn't believe them.

“Pravin will go the same way the EFF said Trollip in PE will go. The same way we said Malusi Gigaba will go, the same way we said Nhlanhla Nene will go.”