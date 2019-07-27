Gordhan will go no matter what - Malema

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
Go

Gordhan will go no matter what - Malema

Malema said once his party pronounced on the fate of an individual, it will follow up until its word is fulfilled.

FILE: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at a press briefing at the Lethabo power station on 3 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at a press briefing at the Lethabo power station on 3 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema on Saturday reiterated Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan will go no matter what.

Malema was speaking at the party’s sixth birthday celebration at KaNyamazane Stadium in Mpumalanga.

Malema said once his party pronounced on the fate of an individual, it will follow up until its word is fulfilled.

He said when they told former President Jacob Zuma and several ministers they would fall, many didn't believe them.

“Pravin will go the same way the EFF said Trollip in PE will go. The same way we said Malusi Gigaba will go, the same way we said Nhlanhla Nene will go.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA