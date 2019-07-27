Gordhan will go no matter what - Malema
Malema said once his party pronounced on the fate of an individual, it will follow up until its word is fulfilled.
JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema on Saturday reiterated Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan will go no matter what.
Malema was speaking at the party’s sixth birthday celebration at KaNyamazane Stadium in Mpumalanga.
Malema said once his party pronounced on the fate of an individual, it will follow up until its word is fulfilled.
He said when they told former President Jacob Zuma and several ministers they would fall, many didn't believe them.
“Pravin will go the same way the EFF said Trollip in PE will go. The same way we said Malusi Gigaba will go, the same way we said Nhlanhla Nene will go.”
Popular in Local
-
Ukraine tourist fatally stabbed in Hout Bay
-
Malema: ‘Mpumalanga is governed by the rotten ANC’
-
DA wants answers over sexual assault allegations against Algerian ambassador
-
Sasha Redman – life behind the bars of a Chinese prison
-
Rand, bonds tumble as Moody's and Fitch warn of Eskom risk
-
3, including 6-year-old, shot & wounded in Mitchells Plain
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.