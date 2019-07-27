FNB UWC rugby head coach in search for new talent

The former Springbok, Chester Williams, has launched a recruitment initiative to get the best players in the country to join his squad.

CAPE TOWN - The head coach of the University of the Western Cape's rugby team, Chester Williams, is searching for new talent.

The former Springbok has launched a recruitment initiative to get the best players in the country to join his squad.

After debuting at South Africa’s premier university rugby tournament, the FNB Varsity Cup last season, the FNB UWC rugby team will make a return next year.

One of the campus’ rising stars, Herschel Jantjies, scored a last-minute try for the Springboks against the all blacks in wellington on Saturday, leading to a 16 - 16 draw.

UWC's squad player Lyle Hendricks is a baby Bok and his teammate Kurt-Lee Arendse has set the Rugby Sevens World alight as a member of the Blitzboks team.

Now, Williams is hoping for more fresh talent: “Come and get the best of both worlds. If you’re interested in obtaining a world-class university degree or diploma and at the same time play top-level rugby, I want to hear from you. You can email me directly at Chesterrecruits@uwc.ac.za.”

For more information or interviews with Chester about his recruitment drive, contact UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder on 0219594094 or 0832946097.