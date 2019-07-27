Fedusa gives Gauteng Transport MEC Friday deadline to meet demands

Workers in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town and Durban embarked on a demonstration over unsafe working conditions

JOHANNESBURG - Metrorail workers affiliated to union Fedusa gave Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo until next Friday to respond to their demands.

Fedusa's affiliate Untu called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene.

Fedusa called on the national defence force to be deployed along with the police to safeguard infrastructure.

The union also called for the prosecution of people who commit infrastructure related crimes.

Spokesperson Frank Nxumalo said, “Originally we had electronic signalling and it has been stolen and destroyed.”

He said they also want workers affiliated to Untu to stop running trains manually.

“In 7% of the cases we use signalling manually to control the movement of trains and it’s no efficient and dangerous.”

Untu said the president has until next Friday to intervene and give a way forward on the train system.