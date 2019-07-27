Dagga worth over R3m seized in Calvinia
Provincial police spokesperson, captain Sergio Kock, says the suspect will appear in the local magistrate’s court this week.
CAPE TOWN - Dagga worth more than R3 million was confiscated from a suspect in Calvinia.
The 50-year-old man was en route to the Western Cape from KwaZulu-Natal when police stopped and searched his vehicle yesterday.
Officers uncovered 65 bags of dagga stashed inside the white mini-bus he was travelling in.
“We confiscated dagga worth R3 million and this portrays that we are on our way to a better South Africa.”
