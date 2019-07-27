Dagga worth over R3m seized in Calvinia

Provincial police spokesperson, captain Sergio Kock, says the suspect will appear in the local magistrate’s court this week.

CAPE TOWN - Dagga worth more than R3 million was confiscated from a suspect in Calvinia.

The 50-year-old man was en route to the Western Cape from KwaZulu-Natal when police stopped and searched his vehicle yesterday.

Officers uncovered 65 bags of dagga stashed inside the white mini-bus he was travelling in.

Provincial police spokesperson, captain Sergio Kock, says the suspect will appear in the local magistrate’s court this week.

“We confiscated dagga worth R3 million and this portrays that we are on our way to a better South Africa.”