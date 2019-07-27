View all in Latest
DA wants answers over sexual assault allegations against Algerian ambassador

A domestic helper who had been employed in the residence of Abd-El-Naceur Belaid opened a criminal case 10 years ago for alleged sexual assault.

Algerian Ambassador Abd-El-Naceur Belaid. Picture: Www.embassyofalgeria-rsa.org
Algerian Ambassador Abd-El-Naceur Belaid. Picture: Www.embassyofalgeria-rsa.org
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants answers over allegations of sexual harassment against the Algerian ambassador to South Africa.

A domestic helper who had been employed in the residence of Abd-El-Naceur Belaid opened a criminal case of alleged sexual assault.

She accused the diplomat of repeatedly sexually assaulting her over the course of several years.

In March this year, police confirmed the case had been lodged.

The DA's Darren Bergman said the party has written to Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor to ask why there seems to be no movement in the matter.

“We’ve asked questions of what happened since then. We are of the belief that justice delayed is justice denied. We are certainly looking for answers. I think if we are going to be diplomatic about it, there are powers that are afforded to us but if we don’t act… we are simply saying in South Africa, ladies’ lives don’t matter.”

Comments

