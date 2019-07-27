Cape Town City signs Dutch winger

Motorists advised to avoid Soweto Highway due to Chiefs, Pirates derby
The Citizens has announced their latest signing - Dutch winger Bernio Enzo Verhagen from Dinamo Tiraspol.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City FC is looking to strengthen its squad ahead of the upcoming Absa Premiership League season.
Following the arrivals of Abbubaker Mobara from Orlando Pirates and Tashreeq Morris from NFD side Ajax Cape Town - the Cape side have now confirmed the arrival of the 25-year-old.
Cape Town City is delighted to announce the signing of Dutch winger Bernio Enzo Verhagen from Dinamo Tiraspol. #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/W6gosOpPxz— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) July 26, 2019
