Cape Town City signs Dutch winger

The Citizens has announced their latest signing - Dutch winger Bernio Enzo Verhagen from Dinamo Tiraspol.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City FC is looking to strengthen its squad ahead of the upcoming Absa Premiership League season.

The Citizens has announced their latest signing - Dutch winger Bernio Enzo Verhagen from Dinamo Tiraspol.

Following the arrivals of Abbubaker Mobara from Orlando Pirates and Tashreeq Morris from NFD side Ajax Cape Town - the Cape side have now confirmed the arrival of the 25-year-old.