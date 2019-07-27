ANC veterans 'concerned' over statements made by Magashule

Earlier this week, Ace Magashule labelled former minister and ANC NEC member Derek Hanekom a charlatan and a wedge driver.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) veterans on Saturday expressed concerns over statements made by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Earlier this week, Magashule labelled former minister and ANC NEC member Derek Hanekom a charlatan and a wedge driver.

This after Hanekom confirmed he met EFF leaders to discuss the ousting of former President Jacob Zuma through a motion of no confidence.

Last year, the ANC in Parliament decided it would support a motion of no confidence in Zuma if he did not resign as ordered by the party.

On Wednesday, Hanekom told Eyewitness News he didn’t provide the EFF with the list of who would support the motion.

ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang said that several veterans, including himself, had written to the top six about their concerns.

“The attacks on him are completely irrational, unjustified, they are unsubstantiated. What’s most important is that you have the leadership of the ANC going public before any matter has been discussed within the ANC and attacking their colleagues. It’s very unprincipled.”