Alexandra inquiry to invite accused people for closed door sessions
Inquiry chairperson Buang Jones said after the conclusion of the public hearings they will now invite implicated individuals to a closed-door session.
JOHANNESBURG - With the conclusion of the Human Rights Commission of Inquiry into Alexandra, the commission will now call implicated individuals for closed door sessions.
The probe was set up following a spate of protests in the troubled township.
The inquiry is investigating possible human right violation among other things.
It wrapped up its public hearings with testimony from the auditor general's office.
The panel heard how leaders of the Alex Renewal Project compromised the success of the project.
It also heard that the Gauteng Human Settlements Department failed to provide necessary documents including the approved business plan.
“We have a duty to act fairly and they must be given a right of reply.”
The inquiry will finalize its work in October and release its findings and recommendations before the end of the year.
