3, including 6-year-old, shot & wounded in Mitchells Plain
It's believed the boy was a victim of a gang-related shooting.
CAPE TOWN - Gang-related shootings continue to ravage communities in the Cape despite the army's deployment in the region a week ago.
Three people including a six-year-old boy were shot and wounded in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain, on Saturday morning.
The police's Andre Traut said: "This morning at approximately 9:30 am, a six-year-old boy was shot and wounded in Lagonda Crescent in Beacon Valley when he was caught in the crossfire by rival gangs. He was admitted to hospital in a stable condition. Also in Beacon Valley, in Ferarri Crescent, two men aged 23 and 40 respectively were shot and wounded. They were admitted to hospital too and no one has been arrested."
In Lavender Hill last on Friday night, a woman also fell victim to a gang-related shooting when she was caught in the crossfire.
Arrests are yet to be made.
Traut said: "A 32-year-old female was shot and wounded in Shepherd Way, Lavender Hill by an unknown suspect who is yet to be arrested. It is suspected that the victim was hit in the crossfire by rival gangs. The circumstances of being investigated."
