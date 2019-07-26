Zondo asks for report on state capture witnesses being turned away by police
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said this was the second time a witness has alleged the station commander failed to act on a complaint.
JOHANNESBURG – Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has asked the state capture commission of inquiry evidence leaders for a report on all instances where witnesses testified that they reported matters to the police but were ignored.
Zondo made the order on Thursday after hearing evidence from an emerging farmer, who told the commission he was assaulted but was turned away by the police.
This was the second witness this week in relation to the Estina dairy farm project who has spoken about police inaction.
Emerging farmer Doctor Radebe told the commission how he was assaulted by men suspected to be thugs hired by local politicians and was turned away by the Vrede Police Station commander because it was a politically motivated case.
Zondo said this was the second time a witness has alleged the station commander failed to act on a complaint.
More witnesses are expected to be called on Friday to testify about the Estina dairy farm project.
