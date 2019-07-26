WC won't drop dispute with Police Minister Cele - Winde
The Western Cape government lodged an official dispute with national Police Minister Bheki Cele, challenging the level of police resources in the province.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said he would not let go of the dispute with the national Police Minister until there was a measurable decrease in violent crime.
Winde was speaking during his reply to debate on his State of the Province Address.
The Western Cape government lodged an official dispute with national Police Minister Bheki Cele, challenging the level of police resources in the province.
Premier Alan Winde said he would apply more pressure on the police to make the province a safer place.
"I'm going to say categorically now, and I said it to the minister and I said it to the president, we will not just drop the intergovernmental dispute and we will use that dispute until we see a measured difference."
Winde said the process gave the provincial government the power to force the Police Minister to allocate more policing resources to the province.
The matter is likely to end up in court as it appears the parties cannot find a solution.
Popular in Politics
-
Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola agrees to step down
-
ANC NEC set for showdown over Derek Hanekom
-
ANC tables motion to set up another land expropriation committee
-
Mabuza dodges questions on Sars 'rogue unit' during Parly Q&A
-
Zuma’s removal was not culmination of a plot - ANC
-
Zuma: I'm not surprised by Malema's Hanekom revelations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.