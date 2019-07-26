WC won't drop dispute with Police Minister Cele - Winde

The Western Cape government lodged an official dispute with national Police Minister Bheki Cele, challenging the level of police resources in the province.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said he would not let go of the dispute with the national Police Minister until there was a measurable decrease in violent crime.

Winde was speaking during his reply to debate on his State of the Province Address.

Premier Alan Winde said he would apply more pressure on the police to make the province a safer place.

"I'm going to say categorically now, and I said it to the minister and I said it to the president, we will not just drop the intergovernmental dispute and we will use that dispute until we see a measured difference."

Winde said the process gave the provincial government the power to force the Police Minister to allocate more policing resources to the province.

The matter is likely to end up in court as it appears the parties cannot find a solution.