WC won't drop dispute with Police Minister Cele - Winde

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
Go

WC won't drop dispute with Police Minister Cele - Winde

The Western Cape government lodged an official dispute with national Police Minister Bheki Cele, challenging the level of police resources in the province.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde in the Western Cape legislature on 22 May 2019. Picture: @WesternCapeGov/Twitter
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde in the Western Cape legislature on 22 May 2019. Picture: @WesternCapeGov/Twitter
53 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said he would not let go of the dispute with the national Police Minister until there was a measurable decrease in violent crime.

Winde was speaking during his reply to debate on his State of the Province Address.

The Western Cape government lodged an official dispute with national Police Minister Bheki Cele, challenging the level of police resources in the province.

Premier Alan Winde said he would apply more pressure on the police to make the province a safer place.

"I'm going to say categorically now, and I said it to the minister and I said it to the president, we will not just drop the intergovernmental dispute and we will use that dispute until we see a measured difference."

Winde said the process gave the provincial government the power to force the Police Minister to allocate more policing resources to the province.

The matter is likely to end up in court as it appears the parties cannot find a solution.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA