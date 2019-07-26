WATCH LIVE: Fans bid farewell to Johnny Clegg at memorial service

JOHANNESBURG - A memorial service for the late Johnny Clegg is being held at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Clegg passed away at his Johannesburg home last week after battling pancreatic cancer.

