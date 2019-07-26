UN rights chief condemns 'indifference' over Syria bloodshed
Since late April, the Syrian regime and Russia have stepped up deadly raids on the Idlib region of three million people, a jihadist-held bastion in the country's northwest.
GENEVA - The UN human rights chief on Friday condemned "international indifference" in the face of mounting deaths in Syria, warning that those responsible for airstrikes targeting civilians could be charged with war crimes.
Since late April, the Syrian regime and Russia have stepped up deadly raids on the Idlib region of three million people, a jihadist-held bastion in the country's northwest.
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said she was alarmed at "the apparent international indifference to the rising civilian death toll caused by a succession of airstrikes in Idlib."
Bachelet stressed that medical facilities, schools, markets and other clear civilian targets have been hit.
"These are civilian objects, and it seems highly unlikely, given the persistent pattern of such attacks, that they are all being hit by accident," she said in a statement.
"Intentional attacks against civilians are war crimes, and those who have ordered them or carried them out are criminally responsible for their actions."
More than 730 civilians have been killed in Idlib in airstrikes and ground-to-ground fire by the Damascus government and its allies since late April, according to the Syrian Observatory of Human Rights monitoring group.
Syria's opposition has condemned the bombardment as "genocide", while aid groups have branded the carnage in Idlib the latest "nightmare" in the eight-year conflict.
Bachelet said that even as "airstrikes kill and maim significant numbers of civilians several times a week" the international "response seems to be a collective shrug, with the Security Council paralysed."
"This is a failure of leadership by the world's most powerful nations," the rights chief added.
Top UN officials have repeatedly condemned the Security Council's inaction on Syria, with several measures vetoed Damascus ally Russia.
Syria's war has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since it started in 2011 with a brutal crackdown on protests against President Bashar al-Assad's regime.
Popular in World
-
Swedish politicians slam Trump for A$AP Rocky 'interference'
-
Climate records fall as Europe bakes in heatwave
-
Europe's record heatwave threatens Greenland ice sheet
-
Who are the world's wealthiest people?
-
'I'll make Britain great again', Johnson says, echoing Trump
-
'El Chapo' enters US supermax prison in Colorado
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.