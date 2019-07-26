Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola agrees to step down

The Democratic Alliance (DA)-led city had tried on two previous occasions to suspend Masola for his role in the GladAfrica saga and for contravening the code of conduct for municipal staff.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said that embattled manager Moeketsi Mosola has agreed to step down.

Last year, GladAfrica scored a contract worth R12 billion, which was irregularly awarded by Mosola for project management services in August but he maintained it was above board.

DA Gauteng provincial leader John Moodey said that Mosola would leave his office at the end of this month.

"In the interest of the people of Tshwane and to prevent a protracted litigation process, the mayor has come to the conclusion together with the city management to sit down and talk about a package for a way out which is mutually acceptable, so yesterday was a council sitting where that proposal was put to council and accepted."