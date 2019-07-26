Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola agrees to step down
The Democratic Alliance (DA)-led city had tried on two previous occasions to suspend Masola for his role in the GladAfrica saga and for contravening the code of conduct for municipal staff.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said that embattled manager Moeketsi Mosola has agreed to step down.
The Democratic Alliance (DA)-led city had tried on two previous occasions to suspend Mosola for his role in the GladAfrica saga and for contravening the code of conduct for municipal staff.
Last year, GladAfrica scored a contract worth R12 billion, which was irregularly awarded by Mosola for project management services in August but he maintained it was above board.
DA Gauteng provincial leader John Moodey said that Mosola would leave his office at the end of this month.
"In the interest of the people of Tshwane and to prevent a protracted litigation process, the mayor has come to the conclusion together with the city management to sit down and talk about a package for a way out which is mutually acceptable, so yesterday was a council sitting where that proposal was put to council and accepted."
Popular in Politics
-
ANC NEC set for showdown over Derek Hanekom
-
ANC tables motion to set up another land expropriation committee
-
Mabuza dodges questions on Sars 'rogue unit' during Parly Q&A
-
Hanekom ‘doesn’t own’ Kathrada Foundation
-
Zuma’s removal was not culmination of a plot - ANC
-
Zuma: I'm not surprised by Malema's Hanekom revelations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.