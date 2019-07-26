Train services fully operational in some provinces except Gauteng - Prasa

The unions planned demonstrations in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban on Friday.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) on Friday said train services continued to run normally in some provinces except for Gauteng due to an ongoing strike by employees.

The planned strike by the United Transport & Allied Trade Union (Untu) and Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) seemed to have had minimal impact on the rail services.

They were calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare the rail system a crisis and a state of emergency and also demanding the army be deployed to protect rail infrastructure.

Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani said: “Starting in the Eastern Cape, all the services are running there, in the Western Cape, they are also running at normal service. As well as in KZN. The only service that is running as a Sunday service is Johannesburg.”

Meanwhile, Fedusa said it wanted rail services to be improved.

Earlier on Friday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced that government was working around the clock to improve the safety of commuters.

Untu's Steve Harris said: “It’s an inconvenience for commuters but at the end of the day, our demands will also affect commuters in the long run. If we can get a predictable service that is reliable for the commuters as well.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)