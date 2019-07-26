Striking Metrorail workers ready to march to Gauteng Transport MEC's office

The workers are taking part in a nationwide strike over what they say are unsafe working conditions.

JOHANNESBURG – Metrorail employees affiliated to United Transport & Allied Trade Union (Untu) are preparing for a march to the office of Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo.

The workers are taking part in a nationwide strike over what they say are unsafe working conditions.

They are using the action to call on President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a crisis and a state of emergency.

The march is expected to start at North Park in Dornfontein and workers have started gathering there.

Representatives from union Fedusa and Untu earlier this week said they hoped that thousands of workers would down tools and partake in the demonstrations.

However, Untu said it has received communication that some workers were afraid to take part in the industrial action and have instead opted to report for work.

The group is expected to walk about two kilometres to the MEC’s office where they will deliver their memorandum.