Striking Metrorail workers ready to march to Gauteng Transport MEC's office
The workers are taking part in a nationwide strike over what they say are unsafe working conditions.
JOHANNESBURG – Metrorail employees affiliated to United Transport & Allied Trade Union (Untu) are preparing for a march to the office of Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo.
The workers are taking part in a nationwide strike over what they say are unsafe working conditions.
They are using the action to call on President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a crisis and a state of emergency.
The march is expected to start at North Park in Dornfontein and workers have started gathering there.
Representatives from union Fedusa and Untu earlier this week said they hoped that thousands of workers would down tools and partake in the demonstrations.
However, Untu said it has received communication that some workers were afraid to take part in the industrial action and have instead opted to report for work.
The group is expected to walk about two kilometres to the MEC’s office where they will deliver their memorandum.
Popular in Local
-
Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola agrees to step down
-
Zondo asks for report on state capture witnesses being turned away by police
-
Racist Penny Sparrow has died
-
Court approves R5bn settlement in gold miners' silicosis case
-
ANC NEC set for showdown over Derek Hanekom
-
KZN opposition parties criticise govt for increasing Zulu king's budget
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.