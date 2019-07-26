Stranded Soweto train commuters back rail safety strike
Employees affiliated to the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) and its affiliate the United Transport & Allied Trade Union (Untu) will be demonstrating, with marches planned in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, and Durban.
JOHANNESBURG – Train commuters in Soweto said that while they were affected by Friday’s strike, they stood with Metrorail workers.
They are using the action to call on President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a crisis and a state of emergency.
The Orlando Train Station was quiet this morning with only a sign of a few commuters who may not have heard about today’s strike. Metrorail has also announced it would be operating a reduced service
One man said that while this was an inconvenience, he understood the plight of the workers.
Staff at this station appeared to be having a relaxed morning as they chatted amongst themselves, with a few people make their way onto the premises.
