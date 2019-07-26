Soweto residents ‘petrol bomb’ City of Joburg customer service centre

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
Go

Soweto residents ‘petrol bomb’ City of Joburg customer service centre

It’s understood the community went on the rampage on Thursday night following a series of Eskom related power cuts in the area.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg customer service centre in Jabavu, Soweto, has been petrol bombed allegedly by aggrieved residents.

It’s understood the community went on the rampage on Thursday night following a series of Eskom related power cuts in the area.

Police said they were investigating a case of attempted arson.

The city despatched additional security in and around the centre to avoid more attacks.

“And some people from the community, which we suspect, threw a burning tyre and two petrol bombs at one of our customer service centre’s in Jabavu last night. They were protesting about Eskom not being available for them,” said the city’s Happy Zondo.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA