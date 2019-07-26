Soweto residents ‘petrol bomb’ City of Joburg customer service centre
It’s understood the community went on the rampage on Thursday night following a series of Eskom related power cuts in the area.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg customer service centre in Jabavu, Soweto, has been petrol bombed allegedly by aggrieved residents.
It’s understood the community went on the rampage on Thursday night following a series of Eskom related power cuts in the area.
Police said they were investigating a case of attempted arson.
The city despatched additional security in and around the centre to avoid more attacks.
“And some people from the community, which we suspect, threw a burning tyre and two petrol bombs at one of our customer service centre’s in Jabavu last night. They were protesting about Eskom not being available for them,” said the city’s Happy Zondo.
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Highlights of Ramaphosa’s affidavit to Zondo inquiry
-
CT woman jailed in China for four months returns home
-
Fitch revises SA outlook to negative, affirms BB+ rating
-
Racist Penny Sparrow has died
-
ANC NEC should prioritise response to Mkhwebane, not Hanekom – analyst
-
Zondo inquiry releases Ramaphosa affidavit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.