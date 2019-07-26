Soweto residents ‘petrol bomb’ City of Joburg customer service centre

It’s understood the community went on the rampage on Thursday night following a series of Eskom related power cuts in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg customer service centre in Jabavu, Soweto, has been petrol bombed allegedly by aggrieved residents.

It’s understood the community went on the rampage on Thursday night following a series of Eskom related power cuts in the area.

Police said they were investigating a case of attempted arson.

The city despatched additional security in and around the centre to avoid more attacks.

“And some people from the community, which we suspect, threw a burning tyre and two petrol bombs at one of our customer service centre’s in Jabavu last night. They were protesting about Eskom not being available for them,” said the city’s Happy Zondo.