Selma Blair finishes intense round of MS treatment

LONDON - Selma Blair has finished an intense round of treatment for her multiple sclerosis.

The 47-year-old actress has been open about her struggles with MS since she was diagnosed with the condition last year, and in a new Instagram post uploaded on Thursday - the same day as her eight-year-old son Arthur's birthday - she has revealed she's been discharged from the care of an "incredible team of nurses" following her latest round of treatment.

Posting a picture of herself alongside her Alinker walk assist bike - in which she also debuted her freshly shaved head - she wrote: "Today is a banner day. I am being discharged from the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do. This has been a process. And will continue to be one. I am immunocompromised for next three months at least. So no kisses please. I wanted to make sure any complications that might arise here were my private space. And we got through brilliantly.

"I thank you all for your love and support and that extra dose of great with a @people cover. I see things so much more clearly now. And I am excited to share this journey when I am ready. For now, I have recovery. And a great @thealinkerworld so I gotta split. Bye!!!!!! This is the best gift I could give to Arthur. #newimmunesystem#whodis? (sic)"

Despite successfully finishing her treatment, the Cruel Intentions star recently said she's "seemingly sicker".

Writing on Instagram earlier this month, she said: "After I gave birth and felt half dead all the time, after the rage and the tears, after my heart exploded with caring and understanding, before any diagnosis, I searched for this horse. I knew the only place I was really growing with self love was at @cellardoorequestrian. My trainer found me #skytop. He needed to be able to handle kisses. Prerequisite. Truly. And he did. #mrnibbles. We only had a short time before I couldn't even get to him or stay on. But he has come so far. And even though I may seem like I have gone farther away, I am learning and getting healthier. Even as I get seemingly sicker. I will jump this horse around again. Affording horseshows will require some major work opportunities ahead. So I am asking for it all. I am asking. For all of us who want it. Ask. Ask. Listen. I have the unicorn. Now I have to be able to find him again. #tbt. #loveheals (sic)"

And the actress previously revealed she "cannot imagine feeling okay again".

She admitted: "Here's a truth. I feel sick as all hell. I am vomiting and all the things which are not polite to speak of. My son ran away. From me. I have to get him to school. The medical treatments take their toll. I am going to get through this. We do. This will pass. And to moms and dads who watch their kids sick on things we take to get better... I hold you. So glad this is me and not my child. I cannot imagine ever feeling ok again. #roughday. We get through. #realitycheck (sic)"