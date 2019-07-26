Schoenmaker bags silver at FINA World Championships

South African Tatjana Schoenmaker took home the silver medal in a time of 2:22.52.

CAPE TOWN - South African Tatjana Schoenmaker has finished second to claim the silver medal in the Women's 200m breaststroke event at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

This came after Chad le Clos won South Africa's first medal on Wednesday.

Kaylene Corbett came in the eighth position.

Schoenmaker and her Tuks teammate Corbett delivered double act on Thursday after winning their 200m breaststroke heats.

Schoenmaker took home the silver medal in a time of 2:22.52.

Yuliya Efimova of Russia won the gold in 2:20.17.

Canada's Sydney Pickrem took bronze in 2:22.90.