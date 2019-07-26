Sarb governor says will look to keep lending rates predictable
The country suffered a decline in the first-quarter economic growth of 3.2%, the worst in a decade, as power outages by state utility Eskom hit mining, manufacturing and retailers.
PRETORIA - South Africa’s central bank will seek to keep lending rates predictable and in line with its inflation-targeting mandate to support a flagging economy, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Friday.
“A more stable and predictable path of interest rates will enhance the environment for sustained economic growth,” Kganyago said at the Reserve Bank’s annual general meeting.
The country suffered a decline in the first-quarter economic growth of 3.2%, the worst in a decade, as power outages by state utility Eskom hit mining, manufacturing and retailers.
In response, the bank reduced benchmark rates by 25 basis points to 6.5% on 18 July. However, the bank poured cold water on further cuts, saying it would watch the policy path followed by developed market central banks and local price-growth.
June consumer inflation remained steady at 4.5%, data showed on Wednesday, at the exact midpoint of the bank’s target range of between 3% and 6%.
The bank’s Quarterly Projection Model forecasts consumer prices averaging 5.1% in 2020 and 4.6% in 2021.
Kganyago hinted again in a speech on Wednesday that the regulator was considering a move to a definite target for inflation, a suggestion seen as a dovish turn by some analysts.
On Friday, however, he warned that the persistence of subdued inflation was “not certain, meaning that the MPC will continue to exercise vigilance in the years ahead”.
More in Business
-
Court approves R5bn settlement in gold miners' silicosis case
-
Rand weaker as Moody's warning continues to weigh
-
De Beers curbs diamond supply as earnings drop
-
Finding new PIC CEO will be difficult task, says chair Reuel Khoza
-
BA resumes Cairo flights after security review
-
Rand hits 2-week low on Moody's warning over Eskom
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.