Sanef condemns intimidation against journalist Marianne Thamm
It’s understood that the Hawks and the police in KwaZulu-Natal were attempting to force the journalist to reveal her sources with a story relating to the appointment of a colonel.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Editors Forum (Sanef) on Friday condemned incidents of intimidation and bullying of journalists after reports of intimidation against Daily Maverick reporter Marianne Thamm.
It’s understood the Hawks and the South African Police Service in KwaZulu-Natal were attempting to force the journalist to reveal her sources with a story relating to the appointment of a colonel.
Welcome Mhlongo was appointed the acting provincial commander of the serious and violent crime unit.
He has been implicated in the Zondo commission for allegedly tipping off criminals about the directorate's investigations.
Sanef's Nathan Geffen said journalist should be allowed to report without fear or favour.
“We’re concerned that some of the people we’ve reported upon, instead of using the proper channels of either lodging a complaint with the Press Ombudsman or even using the courts to take civil action and stuff, are trying to intimidate us by using the police.”
