Rand weaker as Moody's warning continues to weigh

At 0750 GMT, the rand was 0.53% weaker at R14.1650 adding to the previous session’s losses of more than 1% following the statement by Moody’s, which gives the country its last investment grade rating.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The rand was weaker in early trade on Friday as a warning by ratings firm Moody’s over the government’s additional bailout to power firm Eskom continued to weigh.

At 0750 GMT, the rand was 0.53% weaker at R14.1650 adding to the previous session’s losses of more than 1% following the statement by Moody’s, which gives the country its last investment-grade rating.

Moody’s said on Thursday the government’s proposal to provide more financial support to struggling state-run power firm Eskom was “credit negative” for the sovereign as it was a further drain on fiscal resources.

