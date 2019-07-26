Rand weaker as Moody's warning continues to weigh
At 0750 GMT, the rand was 0.53% weaker at R14.1650 adding to the previous session’s losses of more than 1% following the statement by Moody’s, which gives the country its last investment grade rating.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand was weaker in early trade on Friday as a warning by ratings firm Moody’s over the government’s additional bailout to power firm Eskom continued to weigh.
At 0750 GMT, the rand was 0.53% weaker at R14.1650 adding to the previous session’s losses of more than 1% following the statement by Moody’s, which gives the country its last investment-grade rating.
Moody’s said on Thursday the government’s proposal to provide more financial support to struggling state-run power firm Eskom was “credit negative” for the sovereign as it was a further drain on fiscal resources.
More in Business
-
Sarb governor says will look to keep lending rates predictable
-
Court approves R5bn settlement in gold miners' silicosis case
-
De Beers curbs diamond supply as earnings drop
-
Finding new PIC CEO will be difficult task, says chair Reuel Khoza
-
BA resumes Cairo flights after security review
-
Rand hits 2-week low on Moody's warning over Eskom
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.