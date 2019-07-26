View all in Latest
Ramaphosa: Presidential Health Compact will help implement NHI

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the signing of the Presidential Health Compact would help implement the National Health Insurance Scheme.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. @PresidencyZA/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa. @PresidencyZA/Twitter
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the signing of the Presidential Health Compact would help implement the National Health Insurance Scheme.

The president said that the NHI would ensure that all South Africans, regardless of their backgrounds, received the same healthcare.

He spoke at the signing of the compact in Tshwane on Thursday.

"In standardising the quality of services provided, we’ll be ensuring better health outcomes. Under one health system, patients are treated with dignity, with respect, with compassion, also with passion, regardless of their social circumstances."

