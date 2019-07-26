Parly health portfolio chair Dhlomo: I’m committed to address attacks on EMS

Emergency medical staff have over the years come under increased attack while carrying out their duties.

CAPE TOWN - The chairperson of the portfolio committee on health Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said he was committed to addressing and finding solutions to the problems that the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel were faced with.

Dhlomo made the comments this week after his meeting with the South African Emergency Personnel Union.

Emergency medical staff have over the years come under increased attack while carrying out their duties.

Dhlomo said during the Department of Health Budget Vote speech last week that the safety concerns of emergency workers needed urgent attention.

He said he has committed himself to meet with the union: “I received the letter on 9 July from a Mr Mpho Mpogeng, the president of the South African Emergency Personnel Union and I phoned him the same day to acknowledge his letter. We further agreed that our offices will set up a meeting to address the issues raised in the letter.”

The union said in the month of June alone, four cases of attacks were reported and in other instances, EMS members are lured into dangerous areas under the false pretence.

Dhlomo said they would continue to support the EMS staff to improve staff morale.