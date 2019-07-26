Paris-based charity calls on militants to free aid workers abducted in Nigeria

Footage of the victims released by the terror groups showed a woman begging for her life.

PRETORIA - The Paris-based charity Action Against Hunger has called on militants to free its aid workers abducted in Nigeria last week.

The organisation that goes by its French acronym ACF confirmed that a Nigerian staff member, two health workers and two drivers were abducted in Damasak in Borno state near Nigeria’s border with Niger last week. One driver died in the attack.

ACF said the workers had devoted their lives to helping feed people in a country where more than half of the 200,000 population lived below the poverty line.

Boko Haram and a splinter group Islamic State West African Province operate in Borno state with government forces unable to curb them.