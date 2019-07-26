Pandor: SA keen to continue good relationship with UK
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said that South Africa was looking forward to continuing its good relations with the United Kingdom following the appointment of new Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Johnson was installed after the resignation of embattled Theresa May, who resigned earlier this week after failing to secure a favourable new Brexit deal.
Pandor said that government wanted to continue its good trading relationship with the UK.
"We will pay key attention to Brexit, its likely impact on our own trade relations, both with Europe and the United Kingdom, and will seek to ensure that whatever is finally determined doesn't detract from our position of being an important trade partner to Europe and the United Kingdom."
