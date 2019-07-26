No murders reported in Bonteheuwel since NST deployment - ward councillor

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said that not a single gang-related murder had been reported since the deployment of the neighbourhood safety team (NST) in the area.

The team, which consists of 100 law enforcement officers, started working in the gang-infested suburb at the start of this month.

Between January and June this year at least 44 people have been murdered in Bonteheuwel.

McKenzie said that NST officers had made more than 40 arrests since their deployment.

"it is very clear to us that the solution to our problems in the Bonteheuwel area boils to visible policing, something the SAPS has failed in doing in the area. Our team will continue to keep Bonteheuwel safe, we will continue to raid homes and we will continue to make the arrests that we've made."

McKenzie said the team was looking forward to many more arrests and other successes.

"A number of arrests have been made, a number of drugs have been confiscated as well as firearms by the NST team in the Bonteheuwel area, this despite the army deployment in the area. What is really comforting is the relationships being built between the community and the NST team."