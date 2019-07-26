No murders reported in Bonteheuwel since NST deployment - ward councillor
Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said that not a single gang-related murder had been reported since the deployment of the neighbourhood safety team (NST) in the area.
CAPE TOWN - Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said that not a single gang-related murder had been reported since the deployment of the neighbourhood safety team (NST) in the area.
The team, which consists of 100 law enforcement officers, started working in the gang-infested suburb at the start of this month.
Between January and June this year at least 44 people have been murdered in Bonteheuwel.
McKenzie said that NST officers had made more than 40 arrests since their deployment.
"it is very clear to us that the solution to our problems in the Bonteheuwel area boils to visible policing, something the SAPS has failed in doing in the area. Our team will continue to keep Bonteheuwel safe, we will continue to raid homes and we will continue to make the arrests that we've made."
McKenzie said the team was looking forward to many more arrests and other successes.
"A number of arrests have been made, a number of drugs have been confiscated as well as firearms by the NST team in the Bonteheuwel area, this despite the army deployment in the area. What is really comforting is the relationships being built between the community and the NST team."
Popular in Local
-
Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola agrees to step down
-
Zondo asks for report on state capture witnesses being turned away by police
-
Racist Penny Sparrow has died
-
Court approves R5bn settlement in gold miners' silicosis case
-
ANC NEC set for showdown over Derek Hanekom
-
KZN opposition parties criticise govt for increasing Zulu king's budget
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.