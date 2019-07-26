Nationwide rail strike to leave commuters stranded

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said that Metrorail would run a limited service on Friday morning as dozens of employees across the country are expected to embark on a nationwide strike.

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said that Metrorail would run a limited service on Friday morning as dozens of employees across the country are expected to embark on a nationwide strike.

Marches have been planned in Cape Town, Johannesburg Pretoria and Durban.

The United National Transport Union (Untu) and the Federation of Unions of SA hope thousands of workers will down tools and partake in the demonstrations.

The groups are calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare the rail system a crisis and a state of emergency.

Untu's Sonja Cartens said that one of their demands was for members of the SANDF to patrol and safeguard railway lines throughout the country.

Prasa's Nana Zenani: "It is important to note also that the mass action is not a labour relations strike against Prasa necessarily but it is against government in particular."