Mthethwa: I saw an African in Johnny Clegg
Mthethwa was speaking at a memorial service for the late Johnny Clegg is being held at the Sandton Convention Centre.
JOHANNESBURG - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa paid tribute to Johnny Clegg saying he championed the agenda for social cohesion during a difficult time in South Africa.
Clegg passed away last week after battling pancreatic cancer.
A memorial service for the late Clegg was being held at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday.
Mthethwa said society could learn a lot from his courage.
“You were a symbol of reconciliation, a true African who understood African culture. Whenever I saw Johnny Clegg, I saw myself, I saw my culture. I saw an African culture. I saw an African in him.”
WATCH: Fans bid farewell to Johnny Clegg at memorial service
