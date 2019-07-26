Mthethwa: I saw an African in Johnny Clegg

Mthethwa was speaking at a memorial service for the late Johnny Clegg is being held at the Sandton Convention Centre.

JOHANNESBURG - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa paid tribute to Johnny Clegg saying he championed the agenda for social cohesion during a difficult time in South Africa.

Clegg passed away last week after battling pancreatic cancer.

A memorial service for the late Clegg was being held at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday.

Mthethwa said society could learn a lot from his courage.

“You were a symbol of reconciliation, a true African who understood African culture. Whenever I saw Johnny Clegg, I saw myself, I saw my culture. I saw an African culture. I saw an African in him.”

