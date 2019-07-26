Malinga signs off in style as Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 91 runs
Lasith Malinga helped Sri Lanka rattle Bangladesh with his opening spell after Kusal Perera's fifth ODI century powered the home side to post 314-8.
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - Lasith Malinga claimed 3-38 in his farewell match as Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 91 runs in the first one-day international to take 1-0 lead in a three-match series in Colombo on Friday.
Perera hit 111 off 99 balls before Malinga and Nuwan Pradeep (3-51) shared six wickets as Sri Lanka bowled out Bangladesh for 223 in 41.4 overs.
Mushfiqur Rahim made 67 while Sabbir Rahman hit 60 as the duo tried in vain to lift Bangladesh from 39-4.
Earlier, Shafiul Islam claimed 3-62 for Bangladesh and Mustafizur Rahman picked up 2-75 in his expensive 10 overs.
