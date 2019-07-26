Mabuza dodges questions on Sars 'rogue unit' during Parly Q&A

Deputy President David Mabuza was answering oral questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, his first question and answer session of the new term of Parliament.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) "rogue unit" matter has found its way into the National Assembly with Deputy President David Mabuza getting a grilling on the unit's establishment.

He was quizzed by MPs on intelligence gathering, unemployment and the current state of the country's municipalities.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) asked David Mabuza whether he, as leader of government business, intended to fast track legislation which would regulate the establishment of intelligence services in departments and state-owned entities.

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi pressed the deputy president on whether he thought the establishment of the now-infamous "rogue unit" was legal.

"I plead with you, Mr Deputy President, in line with the Constitution, to answer the question."

But Mabuza would not be drawn into commenting, saying the matter was before the courts, where Minister Pravin Gordhan has taken Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on review.

"Let's allow the court to finalise the mater without us talking about it and putting our views [on it]."