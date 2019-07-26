Lesotho MP stabbed in home in suspected political attack
It was not clear if the attack was politically motivated but Matebatso Doti ended up in hospital and was receiving treatment.
MASERU - A Lesotho Member of Parliament from the All Basotho Convention (ABC)'s rival faction Matebatso Doti has been attacked at her home and stabbed.
It’s not clear if the attack was politically motivated but Doti ended up in hospital and was receiving treatment on Friday.
The two factions of Prime Minister Tom Thabane’s party were at loggerheads fighting for control of the party from February until they made-up with an appeal court order a few days ago
ABC deputy leader professor Nqosa Mahao said eight men stormed into Doti’s house around 1 am on Friday and stabbed her with a knife.
Mahao said Doti was rushed to the Makoanyane Military Hospital where she was receiving treatment, but her condition was not yet known.
He said his first suspicion was that it was politically motivated because another staunch supporter of their faction was also beaten up at his home in the middle of the night.
