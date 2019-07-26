KZN opposition parties criticise govt for increasing Zulu king's budget

EFF KZN leader Vusi Khoza said the increase was an indication that the provincial government failed to make the trust work.

DURBAN - Opposition parties in KwaZulu-Natal have lambasted Premier Sihle Zikalala's government over the Zulu royal household family trust.

The trust was established nine years ago with the purpose of ensuring the self-sustainability of the household.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) accused the provincial government of failing to fulfil the mandate of the trust.

Zikalala increased the budget allocation of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini by R900,000, taking it from last year’s R65.8 million to this year’s R66.7 million.

EFF KZN leader Vusi Khoza said the increase was an indication that government failed to make the trust work.

IFP KZN caucus leader Velenkosini Hlabisa said the provincial government had been inefficient and this delayed the profitability of the trust which was meant to take care of the king and his family.

“The government must give more support to the trust in terms of capacity so that the trust is able to generate more income on its own.”

DA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango said the slow growth of the trust meant that money that could be used for services to ordinary citizens was being directed to the expenses of the king.

“Our point is, we should reach a stage where the king is able to use the trust to sustain himself. He’s got land, he’s got farming activities happening all over the province. He must be able to do that.”

He said there were enough resources under the ownership of the king that can be used to sustain him.

Zikalala said his administration devised a revenue-generation plan for the royal household which would be rolled out this year.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)