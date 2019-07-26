Johnny Clegg remembered as a symbol of reconciliation
Hundreds of people gathered at the Sandton Convention Centre to bid farewell to Johnny Clegg who passed away last week after battling pancreatic cancer.
SANDTON - Johnny Clegg has been lauded as a national treasure and a musical genius who became a symbol of reconciliation and a true African.
On Friday, hundreds of people gathered at the Sandton Convention Centre to bid farewell to Clegg who passed away last week after battling pancreatic cancer.
WATCH: 'Clegg's music was the soundtrack of what we could have been as a nation'
A man who went where others were too scared or too self-conscious to go and a true reflection of a South Africa of our dreams was how Clegg has been remembered by many.
Author and commentator Max du Preez said: “Johnny Clegg’s music was the soundtrack of what we could have been and should have become as a people of the southern tip of the mother continent.”
While Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said Clegg embodied the spirit of a true African.
“…Communicating a message of oneness of humanity,” he said.
Clegg's son, Jesse, paid an emotional tribute to his father performing a song he wrote with him two years ago.
Popular in Local
-
Highlights of Ramaphosa’s affidavit to Zondo inquiry
-
CT woman jailed in China for four months returns home
-
Fitch revises SA outlook to negative, affirms BB+ rating
-
ANC NEC should prioritise response to Mkhwebane, not Hanekom – analyst
-
Racist Penny Sparrow has died
-
Zondo inquiry releases Ramaphosa affidavit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.