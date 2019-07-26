Johnny Clegg remembered as a symbol of reconciliation

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
Go

Johnny Clegg remembered as a symbol of reconciliation

Hundreds of people gathered at the Sandton Convention Centre to bid farewell to Johnny Clegg who passed away last week after battling pancreatic cancer.

Johnny Clegg performs during the 20th edition of the World Sacred Music Festival in Fez, Morocco. Picture: AFP
Johnny Clegg performs during the 20th edition of the World Sacred Music Festival in Fez, Morocco. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

SANDTON - Johnny Clegg has been lauded as a national treasure and a musical genius who became a symbol of reconciliation and a true African.

On Friday, hundreds of people gathered at the Sandton Convention Centre to bid farewell to Clegg who passed away last week after battling pancreatic cancer.

WATCH: 'Clegg's music was the soundtrack of what we could have been as a nation'

A man who went where others were too scared or too self-conscious to go and a true reflection of a South Africa of our dreams was how Clegg has been remembered by many.

Author and commentator Max du Preez said: “Johnny Clegg’s music was the soundtrack of what we could have been and should have become as a people of the southern tip of the mother continent.”

While Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said Clegg embodied the spirit of a true African.

“…Communicating a message of oneness of humanity,” he said.

Clegg's son, Jesse, paid an emotional tribute to his father performing a song he wrote with him two years ago.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA