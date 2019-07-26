Johnny Clegg remembered as a symbol of reconciliation

Hundreds of people gathered at the Sandton Convention Centre to bid farewell to Johnny Clegg who passed away last week after battling pancreatic cancer.

SANDTON - Johnny Clegg has been lauded as a national treasure and a musical genius who became a symbol of reconciliation and a true African.

On Friday, hundreds of people gathered at the Sandton Convention Centre to bid farewell to Clegg who passed away last week after battling pancreatic cancer.

WATCH: 'Clegg's music was the soundtrack of what we could have been as a nation'

A man who went where others were too scared or too self-conscious to go and a true reflection of a South Africa of our dreams was how Clegg has been remembered by many.

Author and commentator Max du Preez said: “Johnny Clegg’s music was the soundtrack of what we could have been and should have become as a people of the southern tip of the mother continent.”

While Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said Clegg embodied the spirit of a true African.

“…Communicating a message of oneness of humanity,” he said.

Clegg's son, Jesse, paid an emotional tribute to his father performing a song he wrote with him two years ago.