John Robbie: I hope Springboks lose against the All Blacks

The Springboks would take on the All Blacks in a Rugby Championship clash on Saturday in Wellington.

CAPE TOWN - All Blacks clash against the Springboks was going to be a fascinating tactically battle.

That was the view from a former Ireland scrum-half John Robbie who believed South Africa only played their best rugby against the All Blacks when they feared them.

Robbie believed the All Blacks’ stronger backline of Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett, with Aaron Smith coming off the bench, might be the only difference.

"They’re all terrific players but one player that is missing I think is Ryan Crotty, the cleverest brain of that New Zealand midfielder. When he plays, the team looks outstanding. I think it's interesting that they pick Matt Todd because he is so small and fast. Steve Hansen said he might move Kieran Read into the outside of the scrum. I think more than anything, that back row is an experimental side - so let's see what happens, I mean everywhere you look there are battles and challenges with questions. And of course, we’re only going to get hints after the results - and the funny sort of a way about this, I know I'm going to be slaughtered for this, I hope we lose because I think we play best against the All Blacks when we have that fear."

The Springboks would unleash Kwagga Smith when the likeable loose forward would make only his second appearance in the green and gold, following his Test debut in 2018 against Wales.

With captain Siya Kolisi currently out with a knee injury, the tenacious flank has been entrusted with the vacant No.6 jersey against the All Blacks.