Ireland set 182 to win England Test at Lord's

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
Go

Ireland set 182 to win England Test at Lord's

Ireland now have two days in which to get the runs they require, with the match scheduled for four days rather than the standard five.

Stuart Thompson appeals for a wicket during Ireland's test against England at Lord's on 25 July 2019. Picture: @Irelandcricket/Twitter
Stuart Thompson appeals for a wicket during Ireland's test against England at Lord's on 25 July 2019. Picture: @Irelandcricket/Twitter
54 minutes ago

LONDON - Ireland were eyeing one of the great Test upsets after being set a target of just 182 to win their one-off match against England at Lord's on Friday.

England, resuming on their overnight 303 for nine, saw their second innings end with the first ball of the third day's play when debutant Olly Stone was bowled for a duck by Stuart Thompson.

Rain delayed the scheduled 1000 GMT start by a few minutes but any hopes England had of adding to their overnight total evaporated when Thompson's inswinger knocked over Stone's leg stump.

Ireland had yet to give off the mark in their second innings when rain stopped play just seven balls into their chase.

They do, however, have two days in which to get the runs they require, with the Test scheduled for four days rather than the standard five.

Ireland are looking for their first Test win in just their third match in the format following defeats by Pakistan and Afghanistan.

They put themselves in a strong position by bowling England out for just 85 in the hosts' first innings after veteran seamer Tim Murtagh took 5-13 on his Middlesex home ground and they then made 207 in reply.

One-day world champions England were indebted to nightwatchman Jack Leach's 92 and Test debutant Jason Roy's 72 before they suffered another worrying batting collapse just a week before the start of a five-match Ashes series against Australia at Edgbaston.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA