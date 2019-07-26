Suzman Foundation calls for Mkhwebane’s removal from office

The call followed the Constitutional Court’s adverse findings against Mkhwebane, confirming a punitive costs order against her.

JOHANNESBURG - The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) has called on the National Assembly to expedite a vote to remove Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office.

The court upheld the High Court order that Mkhwebane must personally pay for 15% of the Reserve Bank’s legal fees in the Bankorp lifeboat matter.

The HSF’s legal counsellor Anton van Dalsen said the judgment. along with other damning High Court judgments. illustrated the ways in which Mkhwebane had been found to lack integrity.

“Given the importance of the office she holds, the immense power vested in the office, and the public trust reposed in the office, each day that Ms Mkhwebane remains in office is damaging to the integrity of the office. We thus call on the Speaker and the National Assembly to take heed of the accumulated adverse judicial findings against the Public Protector and to act swiftly and definitively in removing her from office as the Public Protector,” he said.