Gunmen steal 750kg of precious metals from Brazil airport

No shots were fired when the thieves confronted workers inside a warehouse at Sao Paulo's Guarulhos International Airport at around 2:30 pm (1730 GMT), an airport official told AFP.

SAO PAULO - Eight gunmen impersonating federal police stole nearly a ton of precious metals, including gold, from an international airport in Brazil on Thursday, an official said.

They made off with 750 kilograms (1,650 pounds) in precious metals that had been en route to New York and Zurich.

The assailants had driven vehicles resembling those used by federal police in the brazen robbery, the official said.

Police are investigating the incident.