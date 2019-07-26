Fitch revises SA outlook to negative, affirms BB+ rating

Fitch said South Africa's outlook revision reflects a marked widening in the budget deficit as a result of lower GDP growth and increased spending.

JOHANNESBURG - Ratings agency Fitch on Friday revised its outlook for South Africa to negative but has affirmed its rating at BB+.

It said it had revised its outlook on South Africa's long-term foreign-currency rating to negative from stable.

Moody's was the only agency of the big three that has South Africa in positive territory.