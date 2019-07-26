Finding new PIC CEO will be difficult task, says chair Reuel Khoza
Newly appointed interim Public Investment Corporation (PIC) board chair Reuel Khoza said that a permanent CEO would be appointed in the next three to six months.
JOHANNESBURG – Newly appointed interim Public Investment Corporation (PIC) board chair Reuel Khoza said that a permanent CEO would be appointed in the next three to six months.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced Khoza's appointment, breaking the tradition of having the deputy Finance Minister assume the role.
Khoza joined the PIC after having served on the boards of Eskom, Nedbank and Assupol. His deputy, Sindi Mabaso-Koyana, also comes from corporate, having served on the Eskom board.
The CEO position at the PIC remains vacant after Dan Matjila, the last person to permanently occupy the position, resigned last year amid allegations of corruption and nepotism.
Former CFO Matshepo More then took over but was sacked just five months into her stint after claims that she tampered with the work of the commission of inquiry.
Vuyani Hako is now acting in that position.
Khoza said that finding a permanent CEO would be difficult.
“As head of an organisation of this magnitude and complexity, it’s not like just getting somebody to come around and do some work. Such people are bound to be having worked for other organisations because the waiting period can be up to six months.”
Khoza said the appointment would be addressed with the utmost urgency.
More in Business
-
BA resumes Cairo flights after security review
-
Rand hits 2-week low on Moody's warning over Eskom
-
Reuel Khoza appointed PIC interim board chair
-
Mthembu: South Africans must stop selling themselves short
-
Rand wobbles after Moody's warning over Eskom bailout
-
Moody's says new Eskom support credit negative for SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.