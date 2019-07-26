Fedusa confident more workers will join Metrorail strike
Less than 60 demonstrators started their march to the office of Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo at the Johannesburg city centre.
JOHANNESBURG - Despite a poor turnout for Friday’s Metrorail strike, the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) said it was confident more of its members would join the industrial action.
Workers affiliated to the United Transport and Allied Trade Union (Untu) embarked on a nationwide strike to draw attention to what they said were unsafe working conditions. They were calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene by declaring a state of emergency.
Fedusa’s spokesperson Frank Nxumalo said they were expecting more protestors to join the demonstration.
“We got a permit for about 8,000 people, we are confident that maybe in an hour’s time we will have the number equal to what we have registered with the authorities,” Nxumalo said.
He said it seemed some of their members had been deterred.
“There’s been intimation and Prasa has been trying to declare essential service workers, which we think is in contravention with the Labour Relations Act.”
The group was expected to deliver their memorandum at the MEC’s office before dispersing.
