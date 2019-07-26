Fans to have chance to say farewell to Johnny Clegg at memorial service

A memorial service will be held for the music legend at the Sandton Convention Centre.

JOHANNESBURG - Family, friends and fans will have the chance to bid farewell to Johnny Clegg in Gauteng on Friday.

Clegg passed away at his Johannesburg home last week after battling pancreatic cancer.

His manager Roddy Quin: "It's open to the public and friends, there'll be some people paying tribute to him and there'll be his band, the Soweto Gospel Choir and some aother artists paying tribute to him."