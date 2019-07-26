EWN Round-up: 5 stories you may have missed this week

These are the five most popular stories that made headlines on EWN this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News brings you a round-up of the biggest news of the week.

MKHWEBANE OPPOSED GORDHAN’S INTERDICT APPLICATION DUE TO INSULTS – LAWYERS

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal team this week told the Pretoria High Court she would not have opposed Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s interdict application if he did not insult her.

The Public Protector’s lawyers asked the court to strike out numerous allegations the minister made against her in his affidavit. Gordhan approached the High Court to interdict the enforcement of the remedial action related to Mkhwebane’s report on the South African Revenue Service's “rogue unit”, pending the finalisation of a judicial review.

MAGASHULE: HANEKOM A WEDGE DRIVER, EFF SLEEPER AND A CHARLATAN

Following Derek Hanekom’s confirmation this week that he had met with one of the Economic Freedom Fighters’ leaders in 2018 to discuss the ousting of former President Jacob Zuma in Parliament, African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule hit back at him.

Magashule, in a scathing statement, lashed out at Hanekom describing him as a wedge driver, EFF sleeper and a charlatan.

ZUMA: I'M NOT SURPRISED BY MALEMA'S HANEKOM REVELATIONS

At the same time, Zuma on Thursday reacted to Hanekom’s admission, saying he was not surprised that the ANC MP met with the EFF and said he was a “known enemy agent”.

AUTHOR REDI TLHABI WANTS TO CROSS-EXAMINE ZUMA

Veteran journalist Redi Tlhabi announced this week that she had written to the Zondo commission notifying the inquiry of her intention to apply to cross-examine Zuma after the former statesman accused her of being part of a group of individuals who were trying to assassinate his character, including branding him as a rapist.

Tlhabi accused Zuma of harming her reputation during his testimony at the commission last week.

HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: PENNY SPARROW, YOU DIE THE WAY YOU LIVE

Following news of the passing of Penny Sparrow, the woman who drew the ire of many South Africans after she posted racist Facebook remarks in 2016, EWN columnist Haji Mohamed Dawjee said Sparrow’s death did not absolve her actions.

