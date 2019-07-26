eThekwini Municipality begins demolishing old buildings to curb crime
City officials said the buildings would be renovated and used for government's social housing programmes, however, it was not yet clear how this would unfold as the buildings belong to private owners.
DURBAN - The eThekwini Municipality on Friday officially started the first phase of its inner-city rejuvenation plan by demolishing old buildings in the CBD.
Acting Mayor Fawzia Peer said the city planned to demolish 99 buildings in an effort to rid the inner city of drug dens, brothels and criminal hubs.
[WATCH] The #eThekwini municipality says it plans to demolish 99 buildings as part of this inner city rejuvenation efforts. Acting Mayor Fawzia Peer and City Manager Sipho Nzuza have authorised the demolition of this building in the Durban Point Area. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/ZNtzR1oYa1— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 26, 2019
We are in the process of demolishing three bad buildings in South Beach.— eThekwini Muni (@eThekwiniM) July 26, 2019
The buildings have been plaguing the city for some time by becoming drug dens, brothels and home for vagrants, to the detriment of law abiding residents.#InnerCityRegeneration#DurbanHasMore pic.twitter.com/XMh4U5AeTV
Thirty-three of the buildings to be demolished are in the point area of Durban.
