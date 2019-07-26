Estina was operated by people with zero farming experience, Zondo inquiry told

The hearings were focused on the failed dairy project which was intended to benefit emerging black farmers but was instead used to siphon off funds to benefit the Gupta family.

PRETORIA - A farmer and businessman from Vrede in the Free State has described how the Estina Dairy Farm was operated by people who had no experience in farming, which led to dozens of cattle dying of starvation.

Willie Basson made the submission at the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown on Friday.

Through an interpreter, Basson said the Estina dairy farm was operated by people with no farming experience.

“If you have a look at how they handled and used the implements, you would see that they had no practical of farming, that is why I said this was a complete mess.”

He said the cattle were malnourished because they were not given proper feed.

“If you would arrive there the next day, about five would have died. Again, I buried about 100. They died because they were malnourished, nothing else.”

Basson described the dairy processing equipment as scrap brought in from India.

