CT woman still dealing with trauma of being detained in China for months

Sasha Redman was one of the dozens of young South Africans who went to China to teach and fell foul of their visa laws.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town woman who was detained in China for four months on Friday said she was still working through her trauma.

The 27-year-old was arrested in January for visa-related violations but was only deported last month.

“When I officially got arrested, I was treated like a prisoner with handcuffs. Every single thing we did was a command. You were not allowed to stand up when you wanted to, we had to ask for permission when we wanted to go to the bathroom, and someone had to stand with you. So, there goes my privacy, there goes my dignity. It was really hard.”