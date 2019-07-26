Classes to continue at Delft school after 14 pupils hospitalised

Some community members believe witchcraft was involved.

CAPE TOWN - It's still a mystery what caused 14 learners to fall ill at a Delft primary school.

On Thursday, learners at Masonwabe Primary School were taken to medical facilities after some of them fainted.

They've since been discharged.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said that Masonwabe Primary School would be open today, despite reports that it would be closed.

Some community members believe witchcraft was involved.

Education spokesperson Bronagh Hammond: "We ask that the community remains calm. There has been no confirmation as to the cause of the learners' symptoms, there are many allegations flying around which can only negatively impact on the safety of learners and educators at the school."

Parent Nosphiwo Palaza said that when she arrived at the school yesterday she saw learners crying and on the floor.

"The children were lying down, having seizures. The principal didn't come out to explain [the situation], he locked himself in the office."

Provincial Health Department spokesperson Mark van der Heever said learners were transported to two medical facilities.

"The signs were shortness of breath, anxiety, dizziness and also hallucinations. All 14 have been assessed and treated."