ANC NEC should prioritise response to Mkhwebane, not Hanekom – analyst

The NEC will on Friday hold a meeting to address critical issues facing the party.

CAPE TOWN – Political analyst Ralph Mathekga on Friday said a topic which should be prioritised at the African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee meeting was Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

A factor expected to cause further divisions in the ANC is former minister Derek Hanekom’s fate after he admitted to meeting with the Economic Freedom Fighters to discuss former President Jacob Zuma’s removal through a motion of no confidence last year.

Mathekga said: “The party should be thinking about how they should respond to Public Protector in unity because the ministers and the president are being implicated by the Public Protector. How do they deal with the issue of the Public Protector, which is threatening to bring government into paralysis.”

However, Mathekga said this might not be the main focus.

“What might be taking priority is the expulsion of Derek Hanekom. It seems like some want him out and they will prioritise that a lot. We have seen the secretary-general taking time to writing statements about Derek Hanekom. It just shows you a very differentiated sense of priority within the ANC.”

The meeting will commence on Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, with Hanekom's future still unclear, a group of ANC Youth League members have staged a picket outside the St George's Hotel where the party is due to hold its meeting.

The group is calling for the disbandment of the league's current leadership structure and for an established task team to lead it to an elective conference.

ANC Youth League member Zuko Godlimpi said: “We said to the ANC that the current leader of the ANC Youth League has overstayed their time in office as the provided for in the Constitution. Majority of them are above the age limit of 35 and that the ANC has been absent in national discourse for the past five years.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)