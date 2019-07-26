All set for Soweto Classic show

The Soweto Classic was a second of a trilogy of equestrian events to be hosted at The IEA Elite in 2019, to raise funds for ArkStar Kidz Club & Enos Mafokate Equestrian Club of Soweto.

CAPE TOWN - The preparations for the Soweto Classic were well under way and was set to be another spectacular event on the equestrian calendar in 2019.

Enos Mafokate was recognised at the first-ever Soweto Classic 28 years ago and asked to represent South Africa at the Olympics, as the first black man to represent South Africa in the equestrian arena. His riding career has since taken him all over the world, but his heart has always been in Soweto. Mafokate has now been teaching young riders in Soweto and trying to give back to the sport as often as possible.

The Soweto Classic was a second of a trilogy of equestrian events to be hosted at The IEA Elite in 2019, to raise funds for ArkStar Kidz Club & Enos Mafokate Equestrian Club of Soweto; two registered non-profit organisations that raise funds through various activities to enrich, promote and encourage the sport of equestrianism in youths throughout South Africa.

The IEA Elite was a perfect venue for this event, with ideal facilities to accommodate all that goes into hosting an event of this calibre. The IEA Elite was an equestrian and academic institution in Walkerville, south of Johannesburg and about a 20-minute drive from Vereeniging. The equestrian syllabus that was built into their curriculum ensured that their arenas were kept in immaculate condition and perfect to host any event. There would be a craft market to browse, activities to keep the children busy, a line-up of live entertainment to listen to and so much more.

The finale to these events would be held on 1 September 2019, at The IEA Elite, where Soweto took on Midvaal for the Soweto vs Midvaal Champs. This was set to be a challenging course, where riders from both districts were going to fight for the title of 2019 Soweto vs Midvaal Champion.